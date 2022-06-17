Charlestown Azzurri defence set Jaffas test without Nigel Boogaard

Azzurri coach Graham Law has backed his young defenders to get the job done without marquee centre-back Nigel Boogaard when they face defending premiers Lambton Jaffas at Edden Oval on Saturday.
Boogaard will be away at a wedding for the round 15 clash, which looms as another crucial match in what is shaping as a race in four for the NNSW NPL premiership.
Charlestown lead on 25 points, two ahead of Broadmeadow and Maitland, although the Magpies have a game in hand. Lambton are further back, on 17 points, but they have three games in hand on the top two. Next best is Edgeworth on 13 points from 10 games.
Former Jets skipper Boogaard scored in the 3-1 win over Jaffas in their first meeting this year. Law said Dom Bizzarri would have been an option to fill the void left by Boogaard on Saturday but he is still sidelined with hamstring trouble, leaving him with Zac Lloyd, Callum Bower and Jett White.
Law was confident they could rise to the challenge again without Boogaard.
"Boogs missed two games because of COVID and we never lost," Law said.
"Jett did well against Valentine and had a great game, so he retains his spot. I've got Zac Lloyd back and I'll move Cal Bower across to the back."
Jaffas coach Shane Pryce said he had everyone available from the 3-0 win last week against Edgeworth. Luke Remington came off early in that game with a head knock but Pryce said that was "precautionary more than anything" and he had trained this week.
As for the absence of Boogaard, Pryce said: "We played them in that first game and they had three starters out."
Pryce said Azzurri were sharper than Jaffas first time around but his side were improving after stop-start opening half of the season.
"You need games to see where you need to improve on so the message to our guys is keep improving each week, see if we can get continuous games in and keep that going," he said.
"I think we're in a decent shape at the moment, which is good because we've got some midweek games coming up that are going to test us, but we're just worried about tomorrow."
Law said their first game against Jaffas this season "was a lot closer than the scoreline suggests".
"We took our chances and I don't think they played bad," he said.
"We're playing in a way where we're hard to contain, we're always creating chances, but they had chances as well.
"We were good, but they weren't bad and you can see their run of games is starting to help them. They are improving every game. They will be well set-up and it will be a tough game."
Also on Saturday, Adamstown host Maitland (2pm) and Broadmeadow travel to Cooks Hill (2.30pm).
On Sunday, Edgeworth welcome Weston (2pm) and Valentine travel to take on Lake Macquarie (4.30pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
