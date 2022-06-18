Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Petrol prices remain volatile in Hunter as Newcastle records 31c/l spread between cheapest and most expensive regular unleaded fuel

By Nick Bielby
June 18 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petrol prices remain volatile in the Hunter region, with Newcastle having a spread of 31c/l between the cheapest and dearest ULP on Thursday.

The price of regular unleaded petrol remains hovering around the 200c/l mark in many places across the Hunter - with motorists being charged as much as 215.9c/l for ULP on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.