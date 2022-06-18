The price of regular unleaded petrol remains hovering around the 200c/l mark in many places across the Hunter - with motorists being charged as much as 215.9c/l for ULP on Friday.
It comes amid a report from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission this week, which found that the daily average retail price in Sydney and four more of the nation's largest cities hit a 14-year high in March before the federal government cut the fuel excise.
One petrol station at Beresfield was charging 215.9c/l for regular unleaded on Friday, while two other service stations a short drive down the road had a price 26c/l cheaper.
When looking at a local government area breakdown for Thursday provided by NRMA, Newcastle's average for regular unleaded was 197.3c/l, with a high of 215.9c/l and a low of 184.9c/l - the region's most expensive and cheapest, respectively.
Maitland had the region's cheapest average at 192c/l - between 198.9c/l and 188.5c/l.
The most expensive diesel fuel on Thursday was at a service station in Dungog, which was selling the fuel for 236c/l, while the cheapest was at a facility in Cessnock (204.9c/l).
NSW Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello last week urged motorists to download the government's FuelCheck smart phone app, which gives real time petrol prices - the NRMA app also has a petrol price check function.
"It's one of over 70 ways the NSW government has to save you money towards a brighter future and more than 93 per cent of motorists have given it the thumbs up," he said at the time.
Fair Trading Minister Eleni Petinos said the app provided comprehensive and reliable information.
"If motorists notice the price at the pump does not match what is shown on the app they can make a complaint directly to NSW Fair Trading," she said.
Fuel prices have been volatile in recent months in line with global oil prices - influenced by international factors such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, COVID-19 lockdowns in China and a strong US dollar.
