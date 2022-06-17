Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Airport at Williamtown looking to extend short stay carpark with a $11.6 million upgrade

CE
By Charlie Elias
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:39am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPGRADE: Newcastle Airport has lodged a DA with the council to extend its short stay carpark.

NEWCASTLE Airport is seeking to extend its short stay carpark with a $11.6 million upgrade.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CE

Charlie Elias

Journalist

Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.