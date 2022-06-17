NEWCASTLE Airport is seeking to extend its short stay carpark with a $11.6 million upgrade.
The airport last week lodged a development application (DA) with Port Stephens Council to "reconfigure the existing short stay No.1 car park" as part of improvements to the airport terminal as it looks to introduce more international flights in the future.
A council spokesperson said that notification of the application would be made available for 14 days from June 21 to July 5, 2022, with all information available including plans detailing the scope of works.
"This will include notification to adjoining properties," the spokesperson said.
"The application seeks consent for demolition and reconstruction of the existing short stay No.1 carpark, including new loop roads, relocation of entry and exit points, new paved areas and covered walkways amongst other site works."
The spokesperson also addressed some confusion caused by the change of address from 1 Williamtown Drive to 55 Slades Road, as listed on the council's DA Tracker.
"The address of the airport is generally referred to as 1 Williamtown Drive, which is the southern parcel of land as you enter from Nelson Bay Road," the spokesperson said.
"The application form for the DA nominated this as the address, however the works will be occurring within the carpark area on a separate land title, which is listed as 55 Slades Road.
"Given the nature of land ownership in the airport facility, there are a number of titles across carparks, infrastructure and the terminal, which is likely where the error occurred on the form."
According to an airport spokesperson, construction work has been approved and is underway on the airport's existing short and long stay car parks.
"A DA has been submitted for reconfiguration works in the current short stay No.1 car park. Overall there'll be an increase in the number of car park spaces," the airport spokesperson said.
"At this stage, completion of the new terminal is slated for 2024, weather permitting. This will align with the completion of the airfield upgrade."
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
