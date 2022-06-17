A developer who only recently purchased the property adjacent to the Williamtown McDonald's hopes to commence construction of the DA approved $22 million food and tourist facility within 12 months.
Wayne Fussell, a former resident of Seaham who has developments up and down the eastern seaboard, purchased the site located near the intersection of Lavis Lane and Nelson Bay Road in 2021 for a reported $7 million.
Mr Fussell heads up the Banner Asset Management Trust which has teamed up with the Newcastle-based Yukon Projects to develop an international standard retail, food and accommodation outlet.
"We have secured the services on Oporto and Starbucks and are awaiting confirmation from two other major retail brands. The site will also comprise a service station, tavern and motel currently with approval for 10 rooms but we are hoping to increase that number to 30 rooms," he said.
The new owners have proposed modifications to increase the number of fast food outlets form three to four, a petrol station with convenience store and car wash. Earthworks have already begun on the site.
The applications for the service station (estimated at $2.1m) and a reconfiguration of tenancies and site layout ($11.1m) were lodged with the council in May and are listed on the council DA Tracker while awaiting a decision.
Vehicular access is via a left turn deceleration lane from Nelson Bay Road and two-way access through the adjacent site to the north.
The previous owners, the Knightsbridge Group, had owned the site since 1999. A spokesperson said the group had worked hard for many years to develop the site, but the "PFAS contamination destroyed our ability to develop".
Mr Fussell said that the nearby Williamtown Airport and the potential for significant economic and visitor growth was a major consideration when purchasing the property.
"The PFAS issue has been dealt with and we see the airport as just one part of the attraction," he said.
Mr Fussell said that subject to council approvals, he hoped construction would begin within 12 months.
Charlie Elias has more than 30 years experience in journalism.
