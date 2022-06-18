Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Photos

Wrecking ball finally hits Hunter Street Mall car park, City of Newcastle to start consultation this year

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
June 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The wrecking ball has finally hit the 62-year-old Hunter Street Mall car park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.