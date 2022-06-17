Anne Foley chaser Jackey Moon going the distance for hat-trick

Maitland trainer Anne Foley has no concerns about a wide draw for Jackey Moon as he chases a hat-trick of wins on Saturday night at The Gardens.
Jackey Moon placed 11 times across his first 15 starts without a victory but has prevailed twice since stepping up in distance, coming from back in the field to win over 565m at Maitland then over 600m at The Gardens on The 715 program last Saturday night.
He has box seven for a $5000-to-the-winner GRNSW Middle Distance Series (600m) race on Saturday night and Foley hoped he could again power late to victory.
"He was very awkward in the field, which he still is a little bit, but he's a nice, honest chaser," Foley said.
"We don't normally persevere with 16-start maidens but we knew he had it.
"He's not fast but he's an honest chaser and I think that race tomorrow night is still right up his alley because he will get right back and motor home.
"The draw doesn't concern me, because he'll flop out again and hopefully he'll find the rail like he did the other night."
Foley, who has three dogs in work, believed Jackey Moon could improve after an injury-hampered start to his career.
He cracked a hock when third in a maiden final at Wentworth Park in January and has placed twice and won twice in four starts since returning.
"He's always been calling out for 600 but every time we'd close to stepping him up, and an injury would get in the way," she said.
"But there's no reason now why he can't keep going and we think he will get 700."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
