Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Newcastle Knights warhorse David Klemmer primed to jog Brad Fittler's memory

By Robert Dillon
June 17 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE forgotten man of State of Origin, Knights prop David Klemmer, gets a chance to jog NSW coach Brad Fittler's memory when he clashes head-on with long-time adversary Josh Papalii at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.