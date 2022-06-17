Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder is backing proven performer Ashark and in-form Man From Braavos to produce when they clash at Menangle on Saturday night.
Ashark returns after a last-start sixth at Menangle six weeks ago, while Man From Braavos steps up after three wins and two placings in his past six starts, all at Newcastle. Ashark has gate three and Man From Braavos four on Saturday night.
Elder said Ashark, which had a win and two placings at Menangle leading into his sixth, would push forward from the draw.
"With all the rain, it was becoming a hard to work them at home so the time was right to step back a bit with him," Elder said.
"He goes that bit better fresh as well and I thought he was a little bit off after that last run. But I've got confidence in him because he's proven himself down there in that condition-style racing.
"Man From Braavos, we see him down there and those condition races are a good stepping stone. I'm really interested to see how he goes and the extra distance suits.
"But from the draw, I'm not really sure where he'll land. This will show how good he's going, but his times at Newcastle have been great, so there's no reason why he can't do it down there."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
