Trainer Melanie Elder takes double shot at Menangle

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
June 17 2022 - 7:00am
Melanie Elder

Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder is backing proven performer Ashark and in-form Man From Braavos to produce when they clash at Menangle on Saturday night.

