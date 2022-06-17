Newcastle Herald
Wests striker Sam Mudford makes NSW Pride train-on squad

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated June 17 2022 - 6:58am, first published 5:30am
Sam Mudford

Wests striker Sam Mudford was rewarded for his efforts with Newcastle at the state titles with selection in the extended NSW Pride squad this week.

