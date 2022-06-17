Wests striker Sam Mudford makes NSW Pride train-on squad

Mudford was among 35 picked to train before 30-player squads are submitted to Hockey One in late July. The squads will be cut to a final 20 in early September. Maitland's Matt Magann, who missed last weekend's state titles due to injury, was selected along with Rory Walker (Norths) and Kookaburras Ky Willott and Matt Dawson. Newcastle lost in the semi-finals.