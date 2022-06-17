Wests striker Sam Mudford makes NSW Pride train-on squad

Wests striker Sam Mudford was rewarded for his efforts with Newcastle at the state titles with selection in the extended NSW Pride squad this week.
Mudford was among 35 picked to train before 30-player squads are submitted to Hockey One in late July. The squads will be cut to a final 20 in early September. Maitland's Matt Magann, who missed last weekend's state titles due to injury, was selected along with Rory Walker (Norths) and Kookaburras Ky Willott and Matt Dawson. Newcastle lost in the semi-finals.
In the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League, Mudford's Wests side take on Gosford on Sunday (3pm) at Newcastle International Hockey Centre. University play Souths (12pm) in the other game.
Newcastle's Teyjah Abell and Estelle Hughes made the women's Pride squad.
In the Newcastle women's premier league on Saturday, Souths play Norah Head (1:45pm), Central take on Tigers (3pm) and Regals clash with Oxfords at NIHC. Gosford host Uni (2:15pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
