The Newcastle Jets hopes of retaining Daniel Penha appear almost dead, with reports that the brilliant Brazilian is close to finalising a move to Korea.
Penha's loan deal in Newcastle expires this month.
Advertisement
Sydney had emerged as the Jets' main rival for Penha's services and were understood to have tabled a deal worth $800,000 a season.
Penha's parent club Atletico Mineiro are seeking a $800,000 transfer fee for their former B squad member and reports his week have linked the midfielder to a full-time move to K-League club Daegu FC.
Daegu, who have three Brazilians on their roster, finished third last season, but have slipped to sixth midway through the current campaign. The Korean transfer window opens on Monday.
Jets coach Arthur Papas told the Herald last month he has a plan-A, plan-B and plan-C if Penha departs.
"There has been a lot of work done in the background," Papas said.
The Jets signed two-time A-League championship winner and fringe Socceroo Brandon O'Neil last week. He is expected to be joined by former Wellington Phoenix duo Josh Sotirio and James McGarry. Reno Piscopo is also understood to be on the Jets' radar.
Papas left on Thursday for Greece where he will spend the next two weeks.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.