Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Art Gallery's 'WARWAR: The Art of Torres Strait' Indigenous exhibition wins three 2022 Museums and Galleries National Awards

June 17 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PRIZED: A 'WARWAR: The Art of Torres Strait' art installation at Newcastle Art Gallery, which ran from May to August last year. Picture: supplied

A landmark exhibition of Torres Strait Islander art developed by Newcastle Art Gallery has scooped the pool at the 2022 Museums and Galleries National Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.