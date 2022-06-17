A landmark exhibition of Torres Strait Islander art developed by Newcastle Art Gallery has scooped the pool at the 2022 Museums and Galleries National Awards.
'WARWAR: The Art of Torres Strait' won all three of its shortlisted categories - Best Learning or Interpretation Initiative, Indigenous Project and Temporary or Travelling Exhibition at the award ceremony in Perth yesterday.
The gallery collaborated with Torres Strait Islander artist/curator Brian Robinson and local artist and traditional performer Toby Cedar on the exhibition. It featured more than 130 works of art including several pieces not previously seen outside of the Torres Strait and was presented in English, Kala Lagaw Ya (Western Torres Strait Islander), and Meriam Mir (Eastern Torres Strait Islander) languages.
The exhibition timed to coincide with significant dates in 2021 including Mabo Day, National Reconciliation Week, Coming of the Light and NAIDOC Week.
Newcastle Art Gallery director Lauretta Morton said to win every nominated category was "incredible".
"Having conceived this exhibition over four years ago, it has been an absolute honour to collaborate with Brian, Toby and our TSI community on this very special project," Ms Morton said.
"WARWAR is an Eastern Island word in the dialect of Meri am Mir, and it translates into English as 'marked with a pattern'. It was always my hope that this exhibition, our events, and programming, would leave an indelible 'mark' on all that experienced the art and culture of the Torres Strait Islands for the first time at Newcastle Art Gallery."
Newcastle Museum was also highly commended in the Temporary or Travelling Exhibition category for its tribute to iconic Newcastle ensemble The Castanet Club.
