Police allege stolen esky pushed into motorbike

Police have arrested a man who police allege stole an esky full of items from Kmart and later pushed the esky into a motorbike almost causing it to crash.
The arrest came after police said an esky filled with other items was stolen from Kmart Waratah about 10pm on Wednesday.
About 6:45am the next morning, it is alleged a man entered a shed in Waratah and stole a mower, before going onto Turton Road and pushing an esky into a motorcycle - damaging the bike and almost causing the rider to crash.
Police attended and arrested a man and claim to have also seized illegal drugs and stolen property.
He was taken to Waratah Police Station where it is alleged he damaged his cell.
The man was refused bail and has been remanded in custody until later this month.
