Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cameron Crockett mare Don'tforgetmonica makes memorable return at Rosehill

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 19 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HEAD OF THE LINE: Reece Jones on Don'tforgetmonica, right, wins the Highway Handicap at Rosehill on Saturday. Picture: Mark Evans/Getty Images

Scone trainer Cameron Crockett was unsure where to head next with Don'tforgetmonica after the mare produced a surprising first-up win in the $100,000 Highway Handicap at Rosehill on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.