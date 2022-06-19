Cameron Crockett mare Don'tforgetmonica makes memorable return at Rosehill

Scone trainer Cameron Crockett was unsure where to head next with Don'tforgetmonica after the mare produced a surprising first-up win in the $100,000 Highway Handicap at Rosehill on Saturday.
The five-year-old, which won a Highway Handicap at the track in May last year, had not raced since The Hunter program at Newcastle in November last year when fifth in another of the weekly country-only horses event.
After two trials this time in, Don'tforgetmonica was $9.50 chance in the 1200m class 3 on Saturday. Former Scone-based apprentice Reece Jones found a midfield spot on the rails from gate eight before coming across heels in the straight to find clear running. Don'tforgetmonica then hit the front with 100m to go en route to a 1.82-length win.
"I'm happy for the owners because last prep we just couldn't get her right and we had to turn her out," Crockett told Sky Racing.
"She was going really well and then the wheels fell off. She's come back in good order, although she doesn't look the best she's ever looked, but she's performed great, so it looks like she's got a good prep ahead.
"She trialed really well and Reece knows her well ... they gel well together, and she tries really hard, so it's great to see her back like that.
"I'm not sure where to go now because we had a 1400 Highway in a couple of weeks planned, but that will be out the window now because she's won four races, but really happy, and go the Scone p-platers."
At Flemington on Saturday, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees won with Grande Rumore in the benchmark 90 mares race.
Sent south in search of drier tracks, Grande Rumore was having her second consecutive run in Victoria and was strong late to win by three-quarters of a length.
Gary Harley reports: Newcastle host a seven-race program on the course proper on Monday. It is a country class meeting originally scheduled for the Beaumont track, and the rail is out 11 metres the entire way.
The Snowden stable, coming off a very successful Brisbane winter carnival, have one runner and he will be hard to beat.
Three-year-old Laos Fortune lines up in the last, the colts, geldings and entires maiden handicap (1200m). He has had four starts for two placings, both at Newcastle. Last start at Newcastle on June, 4 Laos Fortune was beaten a head on a heavy track. He was beaten a length by stablemate Sir Artie at Newcastle on April 30.
Promising stayer Stella Glow can make it two wins from as many starts on the track when she contests the benchmark 58 handicap (1900m).
The filly had an incredible win on June 4. She was an odds-on favourite but looked to have little chance halfway down the straight when behind a wall of horses. Stella Glow found clear running late and sprinted to claim victory on the post. She was beaten a length at Hawkesbury two starts back.
The Gosford-trained Alpha Go will be on a quick back up in the benchmark 66 handicap (1350m). The four-year-old caught the eye at Warwick Farm on Monday when fourth, one and a quarter lengths behind Dehorned Unicorn. Originally handicapped to carry 64.5kg Alpha Go will benefit from apprentice Anna Roper's 3kg claim and he has drawn well.
Rosehill trainers Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou have accepted in two races with their four-year-old Sabino. The gelding is the only emergency in the opening event, the class 1 handicap (1200m). He also has barrier one in the benchmark 66 handicap (1350m) and will be hard to beat in either race.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
