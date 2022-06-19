Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Editorial: School chaplain shift under Anthony Albanese government will ensure students put first

By Editorial
June 19 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albanese government's school chaplain shift will put students first

It's just one of the changes that has taken place since the Albanese Labor government came into power last month. But it's a significant one - the ending of the compulsory religious aspect of the $60 million a year National School Chaplaincy Program, first introduced for the Howard government in 2006.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.