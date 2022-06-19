Albanese government's school chaplain shift will put students first

Religion should play no role in secular schools; this is a fundamental tenet of our education system. And if parents want to nurture the spiritual life of their children, a public school might not be the way to go about it. But the service nominally fulfilled by chaplains needs to be replaced, and fully funded, by something that meets the needs of students. Newly appointed Federal Education Minister Jason Clare has moved to open up the program to give schools the option to choose either a professionally qualified student welfare officer or a chaplain. It's a decision that comes at a crucial time for the future of Australia's schools, and a generation of students whose education has been disrupted by a two-year-plus pandemic. Many students of all ages are struggling, or traumatised by this prolonged period of turmoil, notwithstanding the many new and emerging issues in modern education that teachers and parents are only just starting to grapple with. These include a greater recognition of gay and trans rights, the rise of cyber-bullying and its impacts on mental health, drug and alcohol abuse in the home and on school grounds.