Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Police find missing Central Coast woman after public appeal

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated June 19 2022 - 2:10am, first published June 18 2022 - 11:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GENERIC, NSW police, police badge,

POLICE have found a happy resolution in their search for a Central Coast woman reported missing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.