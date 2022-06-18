POLICE have found a happy resolution in their search for a Central Coast woman reported missing.
Officers were making inquiries into the whereabouts of the 25-year-old after she disappeared a day earlier.
Advertisement
She had been last seen outside a restaurant on the Central Coast Highway near Racecourse Road at West Gosford in the early hours of Saturday.
Brisbane Water police said they had found her in Liverpool in southern Sydney early on Sunday morning.
"Police would like to thank the community and the media for their assistance," NSW Police said in a statement.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.