Trainer Carole Sikyr looks for Rintin repeat at Newcastle

Experienced owner-trainer Carole Sikyr was hoping Rintin could get luck from a second-row draw on Monday as he chases back-to-back wins at Newcastle.
The five-year-old, Sikyr's only horse in work, was strong early and late to score a 2.1-metre win on Friday night and he returns with Dan Morgan again driving.
Sikyr, who is based at Greta Main, said Rintin was ready for the quick back-up.
"He's eaten everything up since we got home," Sikyr said on Sunday. "I worked him this morning and he's fine. He takes everything in his stride."
Rintin made a sustained run early from gate four to settle outside leader Hear The Call before kicking clear in the straight for just his second win in 31 starts for Sikyr, who "was absolutely over the moon with the run".
"I've just had to tweak a few things with him, change his work a little bit and work on his good points. Not just chuck him in a race and hope for the best," she said.
"I've worked harder on his strengths, which are things like sitting outside the leader and doing it a bit tough.
"And he hasn't had a lot of luck. In three starts before that, twice he got dragged back to last with a horse tiring in front of him.
"I've been trying to instill in my drivers that I want this horse going forward. I want him in the lead, outside the lead, or up in the front half. He drew well and I said to Dan, just keep going forward. It was a magic drive, he timed him beautifully."
Rintin has gate 10 in the third race on Monday and Sikyr was hoping for a trail through behind Clayton Harmey's The Blue Wren.
"It goes forward, so with any luck, mine might be able to work through," she said.
"He's just like a pet. I love him," she later added. "He's such a beautifully natured horse. Everyone who meets him, loves him."
Also on Friday night, drivers Peter Hedges and Jack Callaghan had winning doubles.
Hedges won with Four Star Lincoln, which he trains, and Geoff Dorn's Oleg. Callaghan took Stellas Delight (Mark Callaghan) and Hazelnuts (Adam Ruggari) to victories.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
