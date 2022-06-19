Australian Reptile Park pays Discover NSW vouchers forward

THE Australian Reptile Park is urging anyone with unused Discover NSW vouchers to pay it forward to Australian families in need, before the vouchers expire on June 30.
The Central Coast wildlife park introduced its Pay Discover Forward program in June 2021.
For every Discover NSW voucher redeemed online, the park donates a double pass to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Kids With Cancer Foundation, Barnardos Australia or Challenge Community Services.
The voucher holder will also receive a $25 discount code for the park.
The discount is valid until the end of June, but once a ticket is purchased visitors will have 90 days to visit.
Park director Liz Gabriel said all kids deserved to experience the wonders of wildlife.
"Over the past year we've seen such an incredible response from the community," she said.
"Since July last year, we've committed to donating over $550,000 worth of tickets to our charity partners.
"In September 2021, we gave out thousands of passes to the charities and it's been wonderful to see the recipients come in to visit."
