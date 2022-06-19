The state government will invest $55 million in new health projects across the Hunter over the next year.
Tuesday's budget will include $22.0 million for Maitland integrated community mental health services, $20.0 million for Forster-Tuncurry hospital and $13.0 million for a residential eating disorders treatment centre.
Advertisement
The 12-bed centre, which was announced in April, will be built on Dudley Road at Charlestown and will provide specialist support to people aged 16 and over with severe eating disorders.
Continued funding will also be provided for the $835 million John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct, the $500 million new Maitland Hospital and car park, the $111.5 million Cessnock Hospital redevelopment, stage 2 of the $100 million Manning Hospital redevelopment and stage 3 the $45 million Muswellbrook Hospital redevelopment.
"We know that the Hunter region is growing and we are seeing the demand for healthcare services in this region increase,"
"Minister for Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said."From delivering the new Residential Eating Disorder Centre, the first in the state, to funding to continue the delivery of both the Muswellbrook and Manning Hospital redevelopments, the NSW Government is committed to ensuring excellent health outcomes for locals for years to come."
In addition to the Hunter projects the government has also announced a one-off $3000 bonus for frontline public sector health workers in recognition of their pandemic efforts, costing $435 million.
There will also be a lift in the 2.5 per cent cap on public sector pay rises for health workers to three per cent in 2022/23, and possibly 3.5 per cent in 2023/24, costing $1.3 billion over four years.
""We are committed to ensuring the people have access to the best possible healthcare regardless of where they live. These services will make a big difference to the lives of those who live in the Hunter,"NSW Treasurer Matt Kean said.
More than 10,000 full-time staff will be recruited to hospitals and health services, as well as more than 1800 new paramedics, costing $4.5 billion over four years.
Palliative care and specialist health services will get $743 million over five years, on top of the $300 million invested each year in palliative care.
The palliative care package includes an extra 600 nurses, allied health professionals, doctors, and support staff and the redevelopment or refurbishment of NSW Health facilities, including new dedicated units at Westmead Hospital and Nepean Hospital.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.