Newcastle Knights suffer heartbreaking 20-18 loss to the Raiders in Canberra

By Robert Dillon
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:33am, first published 6:07am
WRECKING BALL: Canberra's Josh Papalii charges through the Newcastle ruck. Picture: Getty Images

A TRY by former Knights junior Hudson Young condemned Newcastle to a heart-breaking 20-18 loss to the Canberra Raiders at GIO Stadium on Sunday.

