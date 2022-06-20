Newcastle Herald
Letters: Make Belmont Wetlands State Parks accessible beyond the 4WDs

By Letters to the Editor
June 20 2022 - 6:30pm
LINE IN THE SAND: Waders in the lagoon on Redhead beach, accessible to cars through Belmont Wetlands State Parks, in 2015. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

I WOULD like to draw the reader's attention to Belmont Wetlands State Parks limited access options. The current arrangements effectively preclude access for those of us that are mobility challenged or from lower income families.

