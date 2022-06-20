The park has two-wheel drive access right up to the beachfront with a readymade, albeit small, car park and toilet facility right next to the beach. Why not open up this beautiful part of the world to everyone and allow the general public to use the access road while making permits only apply to those who drive on the beach? State parks are meant to be accessible to all and this is an easy change which will open up the wetlands and its adjacent beaches to other user groups such as walkers, dog walkers, nature lovers and others.