I WOULD like to draw the reader's attention to Belmont Wetlands State Parks limited access options. The current arrangements effectively preclude access for those of us that are mobility challenged or from lower income families.
Over the last few years the park has been developed as a 4WD recreation and amusement facility at the expense of most other user groups. The primary access to the park's centrepiece, Jewells Beach, is to a two-kilometre dirt road, readily usable by two wheel drive vehicles.
Usage of this road is limited to those that have paid a minimum of $33 for a weekly access, regardless of whether the purchaser intends to tear down the beach in their 4WD or quietly enjoy a sunrise over the Pacific. Without this payment, users are required to walk over two kilometres to the beach either along a dusty dirt road or over steep soft and isolated sand dunes.
The park has two-wheel drive access right up to the beachfront with a readymade, albeit small, car park and toilet facility right next to the beach. Why not open up this beautiful part of the world to everyone and allow the general public to use the access road while making permits only apply to those who drive on the beach? State parks are meant to be accessible to all and this is an easy change which will open up the wetlands and its adjacent beaches to other user groups such as walkers, dog walkers, nature lovers and others.
I WISH Dr Ken Thornton, ("Keep sites of history in the energy transition", Letters, 4/6), well in his quest to preserve the memories of those who designed, built and operated in coal-fired power stations. In the case of Eraring there are also the memories of what was there prior to the power station land acquisitions - a time when Eraring was a viable farming area.
When Eraring School closed at the end of 2014 I wrote to the then Minister for Education and asked that the school records and memorabilia be preserved. Some of the material was sent to Morisset High and not to the State Archives where future researchers could access them.
The school bell, also sent to Morisset High, was purchased by the Eraring community to honour the memory of its longest serving head teacher, Joseph Lyons, who served the community from 1930 until his tragic death in 1954. Shouldn't the bell be returned to Eraring to honour Joe Lyons' memory? Eraring's oldest house was built in 1912 by James Simpson. The house was later acquired by Dr Henry Leighton Jones, a pharmacist, medical doctor and dentist who became famous throughout Australia during the 1930s. The doctor's former home and surgery is now hidden behind overgrown grounds and is swiftly deteriorating. It could be the site for a museum to preserve Eraring's history.
Alternatively, as the Eraring Power Station is to close in 2025 some of the land in the buffer zone could be used for a museum commemorating Eraring's history, including the power station.
COULD someone explain to me why I should keep following an NRL team?
Being a long suffering West Sydney supporter and now basically forced to follow the Tigers, I look at the signings each year and think there's not much chance they'll be top of the pile.
But I follow them. Then I find out halfway through the season that we are letting possibly our best forward, Luciano Leilua, go. Although, I think the writings have been on the wall for three games.
Watching Luciano lingering out wide, with no apparent interest in proceedings, it's just all become too much. A contract is worth nothing and putting in an effort is not compulsory. My answer to straightening out all of this is; a contract is a contract, no mid-season swaps, players get around $20,000 a win and $3000 a loss. Let's see who tries then.
GARRY Robinson makes some excellent suggestions for saving money ("Lettuce tell you about some ways to save", Letters, 14/6). Under 'households', the government website, energy.gov.au, lists a myriad of extra opportunities. Most, like wearing an extra layer of clothing in winter, also help reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. Governments could also assist our energy efficiency ratings by incentivising insulation and energy efficient appliances, upgrading social housing, and setting higher minimum energy efficiency standards for new constructions and rental properties. Mindful and efficient use of energy is a consistently undervalued solution to the current cost-of-living, climate, and energy crises.
JOHN Cooper's error, ("Energy an engineering issue", Letters, 17/6), is assuming our power system contains "an abundance of renewable supplies". It doesn't. In 2019, after 20 years of state progress and federal neglect, we had 23.2 gigawatts (GW) of renewable generation and very little energy storage. To meet our current demand a 100 percent renewable grid would require over 160 GW of renewable generation and much more energy storage and transmission networks. Meeting our projected future demands, with increased manufacturing and every possible energy use converted to cheaper electricity, would require 460 GW of renewable generation, additional storage and transmission.
The payoff is we will eliminate the real reasons for this current "failure". No more regular coal fired plant unplanned stoppages, or wet weather halting coal supplies. No longer at the mercy of external world events causing soaring international gas prices, with free air and sunshine providing complete control of energy prices. And we will have a cleaner environment, and have significantly reduced our contribution to global warming.
I NOTICED the article "Death toll 'unacceptable'" by Anita Beaumont, (Herald, 17/6), was making a good point about our collective desensitisation to COVID-19. It seems we have switched off the bad news in search of some form of freedom.
I reckon that is right, but unfortunately the article also submitted that we Australians are suffering a stubborn average of 40 deaths a week. Perhaps if we realised that is actually 40 deaths per day we would take more notice. It was a good article, but it just goes to show how easily forgotten some uncomfortable realities are.
PRIME Minister Anthony Albanese is quite fond of telling Australians what Labor inherited from the previous Coalition government. For some reason he never seems to mention the 3.9% unemployment rate and Australia's AAA credit rating which were part of that inheritance.
AFTER witnessing this country's good reputation trashed by the Abbot and Morrison governments over the last decade, what a breath of fresh air we are now witnessing from the Albanese government. There is hope after all for Australians. Is it amazing the difference three weeks has in politics.
THE Institute of Public Affairs, also known by many as the Institute of Private Advocacy is "wonderful", Greg Hunt, (Short Takes, 14/6). Seriously?
LET'S hope the new government's border security is as good if not better than the last government because here come the boats.
IS it just me or has something happened to Peter Duttons eyebrows? Lol.
I TOTALLY agree with Kim Schofield (Short Takes, 17/6). It's beyond belief that in a country with such huge amounts of coal, gas and uranium that we have an energy crisis. My solution is similar to yours ie. identify all Green/Teal voters and cut off their power so that the rest of us sensible people can turn on our lights and keep warm.
WITH Glencore, a fossil fuel mining company, being the major sponsor of Starstruck, will the climate activist/striking schoolchildren be boycotting/picketing the event? Is it hypocritical for them not to? Discuss.
NOT one politician has mentioned helping shift working families who rely on in-home childcare. It has been going now since April 16, 2001. If you are serious, do something.
REPLYING to the Hon Tony Abbott: The Monarchy has been a great source of sorrow, racism, pillage, murder, rape and many other crimes to the original inhabitants of this continent. It's time for a republic and a new flag, minus the Union Jack, the symbol of horror for Indigenous people.
IF previous tax breaks and pay rises were "a cup of coffee and a sandwich", can we name the new increase to the minimum wage as "the four-lettuce pay rise"?
PETER Devey (Letters, 13/6) claims that the low crime rate in Brighton is due to it being recorded during a severe COVID lockdown period. Well that explains it then, because no self respecting criminal would've ever broken any lockdown laws in order to go out to break other laws.
