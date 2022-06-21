Moss Brothers strategy rewarded with Margaret River winemaker Rory Parks crafting global success

Jeremy, a 2008 Jimmy Watson Trophy winner with his Flametreee 2007 Margaret River Cabernet Merlot, worked in the Hunter from 2001 to 2006 at Tamburlaine, Hope Estate and Little's wineries. At Margaret River, Paul Byron and Ralph Dunning followed the Great Southern formula of getting the Moss Brothers wines crafted by Rory Parks from bought-in premium grapes and leased vineyards and facilities.