About $35 million worth of Dine and Discover vouchers are yet to be used in the Hunter Region.
Figures supplied by NSW Department of Customer Service, which cover the Hunter Valley, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie areas, show there's plenty of free money to be spent.
This includes about 435,000 Dine vouchers worth about $11 million and 949,000 Discover vouchers worth $24 million.
Hunter residents have been urged to support the community and use these remaining vouchers before they expire on June 30.
The NSW government voucher system was introduced last year, with residents receiving six $25 vouchers for use at hospitality and entertainment venues.
The department spokesman said $818 million worth of vouchers had been issued statewide to date, with $496 million spent in voucher redemptions.
The spokesman said 4.2 million Dine vouchers worth $105 million and 8.5 million Discover vouchers worth $213 million had not been redeemed in NSW.
The vouchers were aimed at giving business a boost during the COVID crisis, as restrictions and lockdowns hit hard.
Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes urged people to "support local businesses on the back of free money from government".
"Dine vouchers can be used at eligible restaurants and pubs for dine-in or takeaway across the region. While Discover vouchers can be used at eligible cinemas, museums, galleries, zoos, wildlife parks, theatres, amusement parks and indoor entertainment such as bowling, go-karting, indoor climbing and mini-golf.
"Now is the last time to make the best use of these vouchers and contribute to your local community. At some participating venues, you can pre-purchase your tickets using the vouchers."
As well as the Dine and Discover vouchers, each eligible NSW adult can receive a $50 Stay NSW voucher which can be redeemed up to October.
"With interest rates and inflation hitting every resident and business, now is the time to use your Dine, Discover and Stay vouchers - supporting your business community and enjoying a discounted meal, show or holiday on behalf of the NSW Government," Mr Hawes said.
Only nine days left, folks.
Discover vouchers can be used at places including:
Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Go Karts Go Broadmeadow.
Go Karts Go Nelson Bay.
Go Karts Go Hunter Valley at Kearsley.
Event Cinemas Kotara.
Reading Cinemas Charlestown.
Strike Charlestown bowling.
Hoyts Charlestown.
Reading Cinemas Maitland.
Timezone Kotara.
Timezone Charlestown.
Hunter Region Botanic Gardens.
Hunter Ice Skating Stadium.
Ninja Parc, Cooks Hill.
Hinterland Tours, Newcastle.
Nova Cruises, Newcastle.
Newcastle's Famous Tram.
William the Fourth Cruises, Newcastle.
Newcastle Afoot walking tours.
Coast XP, Newcastle.
Escape Reality - Escape Rooms Newcastle.
Lake Macquarie Cruises.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery.
Maitland Gaol.
Hunter Valley Ghost Tours.
Inflatable World Maitland.
Lake Macquarie Sailing Tours.
