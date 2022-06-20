Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

IPART approves rate rises for Newcastle, Cessnock, Lake Macquarie, Muswellbrook, Port Stephens, Singleton and Upper Hunter

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated June 20 2022 - 1:06am, first published 12:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Money

HUNTER councils have won approval to lift their rates by more than the statewide cap in the coming financial year, reaping millions more for their budgets.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.