Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Down the Fairway: Jake Riley positive despite poor start with putter at NSW All-Schools Championships

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 20 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONFIDENT: Toronto High student Jake Riley was tied for 22nd after the opening round of the NSW All-Schools Championships at Yamba. Picture: David Tease

TORONTO'S Jake Riley hopes for a better day on the greens in the second round of the NSW All-Schools Championships at Yamba on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.