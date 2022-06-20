TORONTO'S Jake Riley hopes for a better day on the greens in the second round of the NSW All-Schools Championships at Yamba on Tuesday.
Riley bogeyed the first and the last holes to post a three-over 75 on Monday and be tied for 22nd, eight strokes behind NSW junior champion Geoffrey Guan.
Though frustrated with mistakes at the par-fives, Riley said his game was in good shape.
"I hit two pretty average tee shots on one and 18, otherwise I was pretty solid," the Toronto year-11 student said. "I just couldn't hole any putts. I had about half a dozen birdie chances from 10-to-15 foot and didn't sink one. It was one of those rounds."
The top 16 players after 54 holes progress to the final round, with the top six earning a spot in the NSW All-Schools team to contest the Australian Championship in Victoria in August.
"To make the NSW team would be awesome," Riley said. "I know my game is there. If I can to hole a few putts, the course is definitely gettable."
Harry Atkinson (Macquarie College) also opened with a 75.
Ella Scaysbrook (Macquarie College) is in equal third spot at two over in the girls section, three strokes behind Grace Lee. Amy Squires (eight over) is equal 13th.
** Newcastle district lost the Artie Mollett Shield to Central Coast by a point at Toronto on Sunday.
The matchplay competition, which featured six A-Grade, four colts (under-23) and six juniors (under-18) went down to the wire, with the visitors prevailing 13-12.
Tom De Wit, Ben Hillard and Jordyn Ward won their A-Grade matches. Oscar Gilson and Bryce Pickin were victorious in the colts and Brih Ingery and Jesse Linden, who is only 11, had wins in the juniors.
** NEWCASTLE Knights Legend Tony Butterfield will be a guest speaker at the second annual Jack Newton Junior Golf Foundation fundraising luncheon at the Lemon Grove Hotel Wallsend on Friday, July 15.
He will be joined by dual Olympic shooting gold medallist Michael Diamond and former long serving Newcastle Jockey Club Chief Executive John Curtis.
Butterfield was plucked from Penrith reserve grade to join the Newcastle Knights in their inaugural season in 1988 and played 229 games for the club before his retirement in 2000.
Diamond collected gold in the trap at Atlanta in 1996 and Sydney in 2000 as well as winning the trap at the 2000 World Shotgun Championships and setting two world records along the way.
Curtis retired from a long career in journalism to take on the job of CEO at the NJC which he held for 19 years.
During his career as a racing writer Curtis was covering the Eagle Farm meeting for the Brisbane Sun on the day of the Fine Cotton affair.
Lemon Grove Licensee Wayne Stewart, a former Australian golf representative, was delighted with the success of the inaugural fund raiser last year which raised $7000 for the foundation.
"I am hopeful that we may even be able to do better this year," Stewart said. ""In addition to our diverse range of interesting guest speakers there will be an auction and raffle as well.
Tickets to the function $50 per person including a two course lunch and a schooner of any Tooheys product and can be purchased by contacting the Lemon Grove Hotel on 4955-9511 or email Rochelle.s@lemongrovehotel.com.au
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
