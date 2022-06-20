Charlestown professional loving life on golf's rebel tour

THE Greg Norman-led rebel LIV Golf series is a whole new ball game for Charlestown young gun Blake Windred - on and off the course.
Windred flies from Spain to the US this week ahead of the the LIV Portland event, starting June 30, and a crack at nearly $36,000,000 in prizemoney.
The Saudi-funded series, which has the largest purses in the sport's history, has divided the golf world.
The US PGA Tour has banned 20 players, headed by major winners Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, who have defected to the breakaway group.
For Windred, 24 and in his second year as a full-time professional, it was an opportunity too good to turn down.
Windred collected the biggest pay cheque of his career after finishing equal 38th in inaugural LIV Invitational series event in London. He was the lowest-placed of six Australians at the Centurion club and banked $193,000.
"It was the most incredible experience," Windred told the Newcastle Herald. "I played a round with Dustin Johnson ... just the exposure for a young player. I have never been at that level and been looked after like that.
"This is going to grow the game immensely for the younger guys coming through. In five years time, we may look back and think how did we not see this coming. What they have in store for us is amazing.
"Playing with DJ (Johnson), my game stacks up against a top-five golfer in the world. He has more variety than me and he has proved himself in the big moments. I gained a lot of confidence to see that he is a normal guy. I enjoy being in that arena. That is what I practice for. I love it.
"I can't describe the feeling. It make me so grateful to have been in that position. It makes me hungrier to be there 24-7. "
Windred finished 11 over at Centurion, after rounds of 78, 72 and 71, 18 shots behind South African winner Charl Schwartzel.
"I felt like I learnt more in a week than I have learnt in the past year year," Windred said. "It was incredible how much my game was exposed. My coach Gary Barter was over there which hasn't happened before. Different rough and grass and winds.
"I did some really good stuff. I also had two triples and a double.
"My game was exposed. It doesn't get exposed when I play at Charlestown and Waratah and even the NSW Open. What will expose my game is playing pretty much in a major setting and major set up. Having 470-metre par-four holes into the wind, and having two or three of them. That will tighten your game up."
Windred earned a spot in the LIV series field after finishing in the top two on the recent Australasian order of merit, earning $125,285 in prizemoney from seven events. He has also earned $78,503 on the European Challenge Tour.
The runner-up on the order of merit also secured Windred a place on the DP World Tour (formerly European Tour) next year. The DP World Tour is yet to impose sanctions on rebel league players.
"I'm probably not going to play all eight LIV events due to the best players in the world now lining up out the door," Windred said.
Patrick Reed, Bryson DeChambeau and Ricky Fowler have now joined the LIV series.
Fellow Australian Matt Jones is also coached by Barter and Windred will join them in Arizona before flying to Portland.
"Matt lives in Arizona and will be good to work with Gary and him," Windred said. "If something changes and I don't get that opportunity (in Portland), I'm looking forward to going back and competing against some of the best players in the world on the Challenge Tour. This year is not going to be easy, but I'm really looking forward to the challenge."
Windred will be armed with new clubs for his assault at Portland after a refit at the Titleist High Performance centre.
"Looking back, my equipment could have been a little bit better suited to me," he said. "I was so glad to get tuned up at the fitting. My results have been below par for me. That's golf. I'm so excited that I have learnt so much in the last week, and have so much to work on.
Norman revealed on Monday that the rebel competition will apply to have Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points associated with its events.
The move - if granted - would allow LIV players to start earning points and climbing up the world rankings.
If players can earn rankings points from LIV events, it becomes easier for golfers on the circuit to qualify for the four major tournaments.
