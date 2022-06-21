Still no rub of the green for Newcastle's red and blue

WITH all the "not our fault" talk about the so-called power crisis, can anyone tell me if any coal fired power plants have been closed down or any coal mines closed in the last month? Or is it as I believe all operating under the conditions for the last few years? If I am to believe what I think I know, there is no way Opposition Leader Peter Dutton or any of his shadow ministers can level any blame at the current government, although I'm pretty sure they will continue to do so. Facts haven't been a top priority for the Opposition when they were in government so don't expect that to change.