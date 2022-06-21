Newcastle Herald
Letters: Newcastle Knights missing out on NRL's rub of the green

By Letters to the Editor
June 21 2022 - 6:30pm
Still no rub of the green for Newcastle's red and blue

WELL, Ashley Klein has done it again, refereeing the Knights in Canberra. Two penalties in the last five minutes completely took the game away from them ('Final blow', Newcastle Herald 20/6). The bunker was not far behind in some of the rulings they made, and it would appear that the Knights are a long way off getting the rub of the green.

