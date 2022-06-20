Newcastle Herald
Maitland lose lead as full replays of abandoned NPL games ordered

By Craig Kerry
June 20 2022 - 7:00am
Charlestown's Matt Tull and Jaffa Luke Virgili contest possession in their game on Saturday before it was abandoned. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Maitland were surprised on Monday when their 2-0 advantage over Adamstown was erased as Northern NSW Football ordered their NPL clash and another halted on Saturday be replayed in full.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

