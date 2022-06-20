Maitland lose lead as full replays of abandoned NPL games ordered

Maitland were surprised on Monday when their 2-0 advantage over Adamstown was erased as Northern NSW Football ordered their NPL clash and another halted on Saturday be replayed in full.
The round 15 Maitland game at Adamstown Oval and the Lambton Jaffas v Charlestown match at Edden Oval started then were abandoned in the first half as localised torrential rain made pitches unplayable.
Maitland, sitting just two points behind leaders Charlestown and with a game in hand, led Rosebud thanks to a fourth-minute header from Braedyn Crowley and a James Thompson tap-in in the 12th. The match ended on 33 minutes. The replay has been set for Wednesday, July 13.
The clash between Charlestown and Jaffas was halted on 32 minutes with the score 1-1. That replay has been rescheduled for July 6.
NNSWF premier competition regulations give officials a wide scope to rule on abandoned first-grade games. They state that if 75 per cent or more of normal time has been played, then the score at the time of abandonment may stand. However, the rules also state that if 50 per cent or more of time of any fixture, with the exception of first grade, has been played then the score may stand.
The round-eight clash between Broadmeadow and Weston this season was abandoned with Magic up 1-0 in the 46th minute because of a serious injury. It was later restarted from that point and completed midweek.
Maitland coach Michael Bolch said on Sunday that he believed a precedent had been set with the Broadmeadow-Weston game and his team's match should restart from where it stopped.
However, NNSWF operations manager Liam Bentley said on Monday that both abandoned matches will be "played in full as they were called off prior to half-time". Bentley said the first-grade exception in the rules meant the games could have been restarted from their point of abandonment "but realistically we don't consider that until after half-time".
Bolch said his side came through Saturday's hit-out unscathed ahead of their Australia Cup clash with Magic on Wednesday night.
"It's just another full catch-up round," Bolch said on Sunday about the prospect of a full replay.
"We play the next three Wednesday nights in a row. I know it's only 35 minutes difference, but when you are playing three games a week, three weeks in a row, it all makes a difference."
Cooks Hill play Newcastle Olympic on Wednesday night in the other game to decide NNSWF's two representatives in the national round of 32.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
