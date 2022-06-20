Miss Scalini digs deep to make long drive worthwhile for Jasper Franklin

Apprentice Jasper Franklin made his first long drive to ride at Newcastle worth the effort with a fighting win aboard locally trained mare Miss Scalini on Monday.
The 19-year-old, who is indentured to Murwillumbah trainer Matthew Dunn, made the four-hour journey to Newcastle for the one ride, in the benchmark 68 handicap (1350m), at the country class meeting.
Advertisement
The Nathan Doyle-trained Miss Scalini started a $2.90 favourite from gate four and two-kilogram claiming apprentice Franklin took the five-year-old to a clear lead in the early stages.
Jockeys throughout the day went to the outside fence in the straight to find the best ground on the heavy 10 surface, and that's where Miss Scalini found a match race with the Kris Lees-trained I Want One, which had Aaron Bullock in the saddle.
Miss Scalini maintained a slender lead and finished a half head in front as Franklin pushed her to the line.
It was a sixth win in 18 starts for Miss Scalini since coming from Victoria to Doyle's stable and gave Franklin, the son of former jockey Craig Franklin, a memorable debut at Newcastle.
"Bloody oath, four hours for a winner, I'll go anywhere for a winner," Franklin told Sky Racing about the win making the trip worthwhile.
"She's got a really good second-up record and Nathan's done a great job with her.
"Once I was able to get a nice cruisy lead and get her to relax underneath me, I was pretty confident all the way."
Doyle was full of praise for Franklin.
"I thought it was a brilliant ride," Doyle said.
"I'd love to get Jasper down to the provincials a bit more often but he wants to outride his claim in the country and do it the right way.
"I just said to him, lead by a comfortable margin so there's nothing on your outside so you can get to the outside, and he did exactly that.
"I said don't wait for them to come to the corner because she won't show a turn of foot but she's tough and she ground it out well."
Another apprentice on the rise, Newcastle's Bailey Wheeler, won the opening event for Lees on Eclair Sunrise. A $9 chance, the three-year-old filly raced just behind the lead in the 1200m class one handicap before Wheeler took her wide on straightening. She lifted late to win by one and a quarter lengths.
Wild ($1.95), for Muswellbrook trainer Terry Wicks, won by the same margin in the next race, a 1350m maiden, with Grant Buckley aboard.
Scone trainer Scott Singleton prepared the most impressive winner of the day. Stella Glow, a last-start winner at Newcastle, was sent out a $2.30 favourite in the 1900m benchmark 58 handicap and the filly cruised to an almost seven-length victory ahead of stablemate Mojo Classic.
MORE IN SPORT:
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.