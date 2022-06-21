Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Newcastle Grammar Head of School Erica Thomas resigns

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
June 21 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
End of era: Newcastle Grammar Head of School Erica Thomas is leaving the role after eight years to return to Sydney. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE Grammar's Head of School Erica Thomas has resigned and will leave the role at the end of the year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.