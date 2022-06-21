Newcastle Grammar Head of School Erica Thomas resigns

NEWCASTLE Grammar's Head of School Erica Thomas has resigned and will leave the role at the end of the year.
"I still have six months to go [and] already I am sad to be leaving the school and Newcastle," Ms Thomas told the Newcastle Herald.
"I have a wonderful executive team and staff and students who make me smile every day. It's the people I am going to miss.
"This is a complex job and it's been a privilege to serve the school and its families."
Ms Thomas told the school community last week she had made the "difficult" decision "to manage a family situation".
"I will remain in my position until the end of the year, allowing time for the smooth transition of the role and the appointment of my successor," she said.
"I would like to thank you for your support over the past eight years. I have enjoyed the experience, challenges and our collective achievements."
Ms Thomas acknowledged the support of the school's executive team, "in particular, their hard work and their commitment to the execution of the school's ongoing strategic plan".
"This is an exciting time for Newcastle Grammar School and I wish you all every success," she said.
"I will leave in December with fond memories and knowledge the future of the school is in safe hands."
Ms Thomas said she had accepted the position of principal at Sydney independent Catholic school for girls, Kincoppal-Rose Bay, from next year, to allow her "to manage family matters and retain my love of education".
Ms Thomas told the Herald the highlights of her tenure included watching "students and staff rise to challenges, take opportunities and work together so well", "establishing the project and our continued fundraising for the Long Hai school in Vietnam" and success in co-curricular areas, including by the swimming team and with Wicked last year.
"The way staff and students managed COVID, with the work done by the school to ensure seamless learning as we moved in and out of lockdown," was another highlight, as well as "eight years of students who graduate so well from NGS".
"With each one there are so many stories and I love learning about what they end up doing with their lives," she said.
NGS board chair Catherine Wilkinson said the board would "undertake an extensive local, national and international search" for Ms Thomas' successor.
"Erica has worked tirelessly to ensure NGS has maintained its strong academic record," Ms Wilkinson said.
"The school now offers a progressive co-curricular programme, a world class wellbeing offering and global opportunities.
"She has built strong relationships with staff, students and families."
Ms Wilkinsion said the board "reluctantly accepted" Ms Thomas' resignation.
"Erica will remain in her role for the duration of the 2022 academic year, providing a smooth transition period for her replacement," she said.
"The school has the structures in place to ensure stability and sustainable leadership into the future.
"The highly experienced executive team will continue to deliver on the school's strategic direction and the masterplan."
The school is planning an upgrade of its Park Campus that includes building a new internal kiss and drop driveway and three-storey building with a rooftop play space, to allow it to cater for an eventual 640 students, up from 256.
Submissions have raised concerns about traffic, parking, excess building height, noise and flooding.
Ms Thomas told families last week the first stage of the project was "in the final stages of design" and planning approval was expected in the third quarter of this year.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
