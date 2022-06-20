Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Singleton council by-election: Jason Linnane backs mayor, councillor pay rise

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
June 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WORTH IT: General manager Jason Linnane backs higher council pay.

A PAY boost for Singleton councillors could encourage more candidates for the upcoming by-election, the council's boss says.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.