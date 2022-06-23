The tracks of a hideous criminal: No Mercy, No Remorse

The horrific case of Paul Charles Denyer, known as the Frankston Serial Killer, is in the spotlight in a new documentary on Stan that went to air this week.
Denyer, 21 years old at the time, brutally abducted and killed three women over 50 days in 1993, and sent the Frankston community into a fearful frenzy.
The documentary, with crime reporter John Silvester of The Age as narrator, recounts through interviews with detectives who solved the case how they eventually made Denyer their chief suspect and how he confessed to the crimes.
There are some other pertinent voices - Victorian MP David Limbrick, who was the boyfriend of one of the victims at the time she was murdered; Judge Frank Vincent, who convicted Denyer to life imprisonment; and psychologist Michael Carr-Gregg.
The documentary extensively uses historic footage of newsreels from the case, the lengthy police interview with Denyer which ends up confessing to the crimes and more footage of Denyer showing police details at the crime scenes.
The Stan press release for the show says it took more than 1500 questions by lead investigator, Detective Senior Sergeant Rod Wilson, and his team to break Denyer's story - an interview considered to be a murder interrogation masterclass.
At one point, Michael Carr-Gregg summarises: "Most of your classic psychopaths have no remorse and they have no empathy. What they love is attention. So this is almost like a boastful, triumphant moment. Look, I'm important, I'm successful in what it is I set out to do. Give me some units of recognition."
Denyer is eligible for parole in 2023.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music.
