Letters: Pray Newcastle's 'stairway to heaven' maintains Mall Parking Station's spaces

By Letters to the Editor
June 22 2022 - 6:30pm
MAKING WAY: Demolition of the mall car park began last week. Picture: Marina Neil

DEMOLITION of the mall car park, potentially for the so-called stairway to heaven ('Carpark comes down', Newcastle Herald 18/6), makes it seem like another broken promise is looming. City of Newcastle previously said consultation on a new structure, which is set to retain car spaces, would occur later this year. The council noted COVID and working from home had changed the nature of people's movement into the inner city and the need for car parking, so the new space would reflect predicted future use and prioritise protecting the view corridor.

Local News

