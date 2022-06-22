I can tell you that the first experiment to suggest that certain gases might trap heat were actually performed in 1856. Eunice Foote placed two identical thermometers in identical glass cylinders. She removed air from one cylinder and waited until temperatures equalised. She then placed them next to each other in the sun and recorded the resulting temperature every few minutes. She repeated this process with different gases and found "the highest effect of the sun's rays . . . to be in carbonic acid gas." She also noted that after being removed from direct sunlight, carbon dioxide maintained its high temperature much longer than other gases did. We now understand why it is that molecules with more than one bond, such as carbon dioxide or methane, have this effect. If you're interested, just ask.