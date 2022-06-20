Pedestrian killed after being hit by a truck in Maitland

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck in Maitland this morning.
Emergency services were called to Cessnock Road, Maitland at about 6.30am (Tuesday, June 21) following reports a pedestrian had been struck by a truck.
The 47-year-old male driver of the truck immediately stopped and went to the assistance of the pedestrian, however the pedestrian died at the scene.
The pedestrian is yet to be formally identified.
The driver, who was uninjured, has been taken to Maitland Hospital for mandatory testing.
Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information or who has dashcam footage is urged to come forward and contact Maitland Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Cessnock Road is closed in both directions between the New England Highway and Mount Dee Road.
Traffic is heavy and motorists are requested to avoid the area. Check www.livetraffic.com for more details.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
