Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Pedestrian killed after being struck by a truck on Cessnock Road, Maitland

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated June 20 2022 - 11:47pm, first published 11:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pedestrian killed after being hit by a truck in Maitland

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a truck in Maitland this morning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since September, 2021 and completed a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle in 2019. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.