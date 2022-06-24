Nominate for Hall of Fame Advertising Feature

The 30th annual Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame is currently open for nominations for the 2022 intake, with an induction ceremony to be held at Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club on July 28.

Time to celebrate: Cyclist Noah Mason in action at the 2022 Academy Games. Nominations for the annual Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame, coordinated by the Hunter Academy of Sport (HAS), are now open. Picture: Supplied.

The Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame, coordinated by the Hunter Academy of Sport (HAS), is made up of over 400 top athletes who have represented Australia or competed in an international tournament and were born and/or played in the Hunter region at the junior or senior level.

Last year, 10 athletes were recognized and received the elite honour of being inducted into the Hall of Fame.



Unfortunately, no formal occasion was held due to COVID-19.



Those inducted were: Adam Clarke (speedway); Shaun Swadling (trampoline); Anthony Peden (cycling); Corey Brown (jockey); Craig Bird (Aussie rules football); Luke Egan (surfing); Henry Maunder (football); Tonny Jensen (basketball); and Ben Behrends and Bill Behrends (both surf boat rowing).

The 2022 intake will join the likes of Jenni Screen, Ray Baartz, Mark Richards and Danny Buderus.

To be eligible to be inducted into the Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame nominees must have represented Australia as an athlete or official at an authorised event, must be retired from their professional sport and born or competed/officiated for a team/association in the Hunter Region.

"We are very excited to yet again host the Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame," HAS chief executive officer Brett O'Farrell said.



"It is a great chance to recognize and celebrate the careers of athletes in the Hunter Region with their family and friends, and to honor the impact that sport has on our region."

For information on how to nominate, visit hunteracademy.org.au/hall-of-fame. Nominations close on June 27.

Meanwhile, the following 2021/22 athletes have been named by their coaches as the Best and Fairest Athlete in their 2022 Program. These athletes will receive an invitation to a formal awards event in October where HAS will announce the major award winners and Athlete of the Year:

