Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

What time is the planetary alignment? 6am - look out for Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 21 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celestial Dance: If you can get up at 6am and stand the chilly morning, you'll get to witness a planetary alignment.

The planets are in alignment so everything must be sweet, right?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.