REV CEO Toby Balazs will front lineup at agent-only event

The Newcastle Real Estate Insights Event will feature presentations from Real Estate View CEO Toby Balazs, ACM's Jen Melocco and Third.i co-founder Luke Berry. Photo: Supplied.

Merewether Golf Club will play host to Newcastle real estate agents at an exclusive, agent-only event on July 6.

The Newcastle Real Estate Insights Event boasts an expert lineup of keynote speakers, with Real Estate View CEO Toby Balazs, ACM's Jen Melocco and Third.i co-founder, Luke Berry set to take the stage.

The event aims to bolster the response of real estate agents to the constantly evolving industry. It will equip them with valuable data-driven insights surrounding the current state of Newcastle's property market, so that they can adapt accordingly.

"Drawing on data and trends from both our own site, Real Estate View, and our property data partner CoreLogic, this event will arm our local agent partners with insights to meet the needs of buyers and vendors alike in the Newcastle region.

"With a particular focus on downsizers, those attending will get information regarding this segment of the market and what it is they value in the decisions they make about property," said REV CEO Toby Balazs.

Mr Balazs is an authority in the industry, with over a decade of first-hand experience within the real estate sector. He has gained critical insight into the consumer demands of property, which he intends to share with agents attending the event.

"I have worked in the digital property space for over 15 years, including more than a decade at realestate.com.au. The knowledge I have gained over this time - and the approach I take to decision-making wherever possible - is the importance of being data-led.

"I have huge respect for the industry I am fortunate to work with and admire both the resilience and adaptability of real estate agents as buyer and seller expectations evolve. I hope the insights shared at this event will allow data-led interactions and conversations to drive better outcomes for agents and their customers," said Mr Balazs.