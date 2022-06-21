Education campus allocated $16m and new works for Gillieston

Gillieston Public School is set for much-needed upgrades while the long awaited Newcastle Education Campus has been allocated more than $16 million in a "record school infrastructure" spend in the NSW budget.
Gillieston public is the only Hunter school to receive funding for new works in the 2022/23 financial year, with $1.73 million set aside for redevelopment of the dated primary school in Maitland.
Newcastle Education Campus is the headliner of four ongoing school projects in the region to receive funding next financial year.
The campus at Newcastle High School will be boosted by $16.6 million in funding, after the project has stalled in the past few years.
The campus was allocated $5.6 million to start construction last year, but this year's budget papers list the estimated spend to June 30, 2022 as $862,000.
Meanwhile, the $20 million upgrade of Muswellbrook South Public School will receive a boost from a $9.75 million injection next financial year.
Two Raymond Terrace high schools will share in more than $10 million for ongoing major works to upgrade "core facilities and dedicated learning support spaces".
The government has allocated $5.55 million to Hunter River High School, while Irrawang High is set to receive $5.01 million.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
