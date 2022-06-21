Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Education Campus allocated $16m and new works for Gillieston Public School in NSW Budget

Sage Swinton
Sage Swinton
Updated June 21 2022 - 3:14am, first published 2:11am
Gillieston Public School is set for much-needed upgrades while the long awaited Newcastle Education Campus has been allocated more than $16 million in a "record school infrastructure" spend in the NSW budget.

