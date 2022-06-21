RENO Piscopo scored a goal and helped set up another for the A-League All-Stars against Barcelona. Now the former Olyroo is set to ignite the Newcastle Jets attack.
In a coup for the Jets, Piscopo has signed a two-year deal, which will help cover the likely departure of Brazilian Daniel Penha to Korean club Daegu FC.
The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has spent the past three seasons with A-League rivals Wellington and grabbed headlines with an eye-catching performance for the A-League All-Stars in a 3-2 loss to Spanish giants Barcelona in a friendly in front of 70,174 fans at Accor Stadium last month.
Piscopo made a late run into the box to slot home a parry by the keeper to draw the All-Stars level at 1-all. Six minutes later the clever attacker opened up the defence and played a square ball for Adama Traore to give the hosts an unlikely lead.
The performance by Piscopo in the exhibition match followed an outstanding season with the Phoenix.
"In Reno, we have signed one of Australia's most creative and talented players," Jets coach Arthur Papas said. "It's a key position player that will add a lot of quality to our attacking game with his ability to draw players in, go past players and play the final pass."
The Jets boasted the third best attack last season, netting 45 goals. Penha scored four and provided assists for a club record 11.
Beqa Mikeltadze profited most from Penha's creativity, scoring 13 goals, to finish second behind golden boot Jamie Maclaren.
It is hoped Piscopo can form a similar lethal combination with the Georgian striker.
"The Jets attacking style of play really suits me, and I can't wait to get started," he said. "I'm looking forward to working with Arthur and learning from him. His style of football excites me and I can't wait to start."
Piscopo was part of the Olyroos squad for the Tokyo Games but didn't play due to injury and Papas believes a senior cap is not far off.
"Without doubt a future Socceroo who is good enough to be on the plane to Qatar [for the World Cup] with our national team," the coach said.
Piscopo's signature follows that of fringe Socceroo Brandon O'Neill. Former Wellington teammates, winger Jaushua Sotirio and left back James McGarry, are expected to join him in Newcastle.
Wellington reportedly paid $160,000 transfer fee to Italian Serie-C club AC Renate for Piscopo in 2019.
Signed by Inter Milan as a 13-year-old, Piscopo spent seven years in Italy and represented the nation at under-15, 16 and 17 level.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
