Honeti Tuha's match-winning field goal for Cessnock against Macquarie on Saturday was just the second of his decade-long senior career.
Having caught a bomb to score a try and level the scores in the 73rd minute, the winger stepped up with a minute to play at Lyall Peacock Field and slotted the ball between the goalposts from about 20 metres out to hand Cessnock an 11-10 win.
"I thought I'd go to the middle and our captain-coach [Harry Siejka] was there and I just said 'give it to me' because I knew they would go after him," Tuha said.
"I was just lucky I got it in."
The field goal was from a similar position to the one Macquarie kicked to secure a one-point win over Maitland only three weeks earlier.
Tuha was making only his third appearance for Cessnock having spent most of the year playing NSW Cup with the Knights.
Originally from Auckland, the 29-year-old returned to Newcastle this season after playing for Wentworthville, Newtown and Blacktown, where he kicked his only other field goal, in recent years.
The rugby league journeyman was part of the Knights side that won the 2015 NSW Cup and had previously played for Lakes United.
Cessnock drew level with Macquarie on 14 points following their win but remain fifth on for and against.
The Goannas appear well placed to make the top five with four of their final six games at home, but they do face the competition's top three sides in Maitland, Souths and Central.
Their first task is a Coalfields derby at Kurri Kurri on Saturday.
"Hopefully we just continue winning," Tuha said.
