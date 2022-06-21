Controversial Newcastle Education Campus allocated $16 million in budget

NEWCASTLE Education Campus has received more than $16 million in the state government's budget as part of its "record school infrastructure" spend, but it is still unclear exactly what the money will go towards.
The campus - to be located at Newcastle High - is one of four ongoing school projects in the Hunter to be allocated funding next financial year, when it will receive $16.6 million. But Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said it was not all new money.
"Last year, after three years of pursuing information and progress through Freedom of Information requests, Parliament questions and calls for papers we saw $5.6 million included in the budget," Mr Crakanthorp said.
"Only $862,000 has been spent.
"This project was announced by the government in the lead up to the 2019 election and I note that a large cash injection has been committed in the lead up to the 2023 election.
"While I'm glad to see the money, I will be closely watching to see what actually comes from this commitment."
The government said full funding for the "upgrade will be delivered over the forward estimates".
Its School Infrastructure website said a business case seeking government approval to proceed with the upgrade to the high school had been submitted and the preferred option included new flexible learning spaces, a new hall and library, new science laboratories, kitchens, canteen and student facilities and new support class facilities.
Space has been allocated for a primary school, but "this will be subject to enrolment demand".
The project was announced in 2018 as including an upgrade of Newcastle High and a new primary school, but a November 2020 department briefing found "there is limited justification, based on demand, for a new primary school".
Gillieston Public is the only Hunter school to receive funding for new works: $1.73 million for its redevelopment.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said while she was pleased to see the funds committed, "my concern is again where is the actual money?" "I spoke to the treasurer and he said it is part of a bigger project - I want to see the scope of works," Ms Aitchison said.
"The community and I have been campaigning for years, four parents provided direct evidence to that inquiry that was so compelling the committee visited the school, which was a good acknowledgement that the government has seen there is a problem and it's not a 21st century learning facility.
"It's a disgrace it took 12 years for the government to admit that - I would want to have seen a completion date and scale of development within the papers and I would have preferred to have seen it five years ago."
She said she would seek a meeting with the Minister for Education for details, but understood funds were for planning and for "crucial" matters of sewage, fencing and mobility enhancements.
Muswellbrook South Public will receive $9.75 million towards its $20 million upgrade.
Hunter River High will receive $5.55 million and Irrawang High $5.01 million for ongoing major works to upgrade "core facilities and dedicated learning support spaces".
