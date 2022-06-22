Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League 2022: Mitchell Black hooking in wearing South Newcastle's No.9 jersey

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated June 23 2022 - 1:42am, first published June 22 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MITCH Black hasn't given up on playing at a higher level.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.