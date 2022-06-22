Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australian Reptile Park breeds green and golden bell frogs to protect endangered species

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 23 2022 - 1:39am, first published June 22 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 100 green and golden bell frogs have been born in a conservation program that aims to boost the endangered species.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.