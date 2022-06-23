New Zealand's China dilemma: reviving ANZAC spirit region's best defence

In other areas of foreign policy, New Zealand has also been unhelpful. For example, in its role as a member of the Five Eyes (UK, Canada, NZ, Australia, and the US) intelligence-sharing group. New Zealand criticised the group's expanded remit to invoke the alliance on broader matters, including criticisms of China's human rights record. As a result, New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced in April 2021 that "it would not sign up to any future Five Eyes joint statements critical of China". A few months earlier, their Foreign Minister Damien O'Conner naively advised Australia, "follow us and show respect for China".