A spider monkey dressed in a hoodie, bulletproof vest and a diaper was killed in a shootout in Mexico. The monkey was found alongside the body of a dead gunman. "A primate was killed at the scene, which was presumably owned by a criminal who was also killed at the scene," state prosecutors said.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.