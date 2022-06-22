Newcastle Herald
DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 22 2022 - 8:25am, first published 2:30am
A spider monkey dressed in a hoodie, bulletproof vest and a diaper was killed in a shootout in Mexico. The monkey was found alongside the body of a dead gunman. "A primate was killed at the scene, which was presumably owned by a criminal who was also killed at the scene," state prosecutors said.

DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

