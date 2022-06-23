Sorry your majesty, Star Struck's spectacle remains a right royal joy

Robodebt was not simply controversial, it was unlawful. Morrison and his government were advised it was unlawful when they started it, but they went ahead anyway. And then they were told it was unlawful by Federal Court Justice Bernard Murphy after it had caused untold distress and trauma. By then hundreds of millions of dollars had to be repaid. Let's not gloss over this scheme as merely controversial after it was determined to be unlawful and described by Justice Murphy as "... a shameful chapter in the administration of the Commonwealth social security system and a massive failure of public administration".