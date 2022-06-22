There were five different scorers for Warners Bay but it was the efforts of defensive midfielder Tara Pender that earned equal praise from coach Craig Atkins after their big win over Charlestown on Sunday.
Elodie Dagg, the league's 2021 player of the year, scored a hat-trick in the 10-1 win. Adriana Konjarski took her season tally to an incredible 29 goals in 12 outings with a double and A-League Women's players Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan also produced match braces after their Jets teammate Tara Andrews opened the scoring.
"Elodie's strong and consistent every week; she's brilliant," Atkins said. "We saw what she could do last year and led the team really nicely. She just gets on with the job and is a consistent high performer week in, week out.
"Not on the scoresheet but probably more notable was Tara Pender. I thought she was outstanding again.
"She's really grown to the role we've given her there and she was just brilliant. Her touch is immaculate, great positioning and she sets us up for a lot of stuff."
** At the NPLW Northern NSW's season midpoint, Azzurri lead the reserve-grade standings, Olympic are unbeaten on top of the 17s table with a 12-point gap back to second-placed Adamstown, Maitland are setting the pace in 15s and Rosebud are undefeated in 13s.
** NNSWF will host the National Youth Championships when they return this year after being sidelined for the past two years due to COVID. The tournament for under-14 and under-16 girls (September 19-23) and under-14 and under-15 boys (September 26-30) will be played in Coffs Harbour.
** All Saints College St Peters, Maitland will play Singleton High School in the Upper Hunter/Coalfields Area final of Bill Turner Trophy (under-15 girls) at Cooks Square Park next Tuesday. The winner will progress to the round of 32.
