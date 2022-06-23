Erika Enderby has always had her sights set on competing at the Junior World Orienteering Championships (JWOC).
But the Valentine 15-year-old did not expect an appearance to come so soon.
The year 10 Warners Bay High School student is the youngest athlete on the Australian team bound for Portugal and the world titles from July 9 to 17 for competitors aged 20 and under.
It is with mixed emotions that Enderby heads abroad to test herself on the world stage.
It's a different experience each race. You go somewhere new. You don't really know what to expect.- ERIKA ENDERBY
"I'm feeling a bit nervous but definitely excited," Enderby told the Newcastle Herald this week before leaving for Europe.
"It's always been a main goal for me since I was little to travel to Europe and compete in JWOC
"Since I have another four years after this year, it's going to be good for experience because there's a lot of older people there so it might be hard to compete well. But it's still going to be good.
"I just want to learn different things. I've never ran in Europe before, I've never orienteered there so it will be good to have that as an experience."
The world youth event is set to take place in Aguiar da Beira and will include a sprint, middle and long distance competition plus a relay. There will be 154 junior girls competing from 36 countries.
Australian are taking six girls and six boys and racing will be most days.
Orienteering requires navigating an unknown course with a map in the fastest time possible.
"The sprint usually consists of buildings and a more urban area whereas the middle and long distance are in the bush," Enderby, who has grown up in an orienteering family, said.
"Sprints are usually around 15 minutes, middle usually 40 minutes and the long can go past an hour.
"It's just so fun. You get to go and experience different things. It's a different experience each race. You go somewhere new. You don't really know what to expect. You get to see all of these amazing, different terrains."
Enderby started orienteering at the age of six and has claimed numerous NSW and Australian titles as well as winning the Women's 10 at the 2015 Oceania Orienteering Championships.
She earned selection for the world titles after finishing second in the 2022 National Orienteering League, in which she recorded one win, two second places and two thirds.
"At the start of the year I didn't expect to get into the team but as I did my selection races I realised I was getting good results," Enderby said. "I was pretty excited to find out that I was in the team."
Enderby, who is a member of Newcastle Orienteering Club and Orienteering NSW, was flying to Europe on Thursday.
She will finalise preparations for the world titles by competing at the European Youth Orienteering Championships in Hungary (July 1-4), where she will go up against 92 girls in the women's 16s age group. Her sister Mikayla will race in the women's 18s division in a field of 96 girls from 30 countries.
"The best training for orienteering is to race - practice makes perfect," Enderby said. "A few people from world championships could be competing at that race so it will be good to practice and to go against all of the best of Europe."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
