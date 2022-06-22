Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

NRL: Newcastle forward Mat Croker on scoring his first NRL try and rapid rise at the Knights

MM
By Max McKinney
June 22 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BACK IN THE GAME: Knights forward Mat Croker beats Raiders players to score his first NRL try at GIO Stadium on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images

WHEN Mat Croker slammed his hand into the turf after scoring his first NRL try against Canberra on Sunday, it wasn't because he felt any sort of personal satisfaction - it was because he felt Newcastle were back in the game.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.