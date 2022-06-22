Newcastle Herald
Azzurri coach Niko Papaspiropoulos calls for reaction after 'hard to watch' performance: NPLW NNSW

By Renee Valentine
June 22 2022 - 11:00pm
Charlestown Azzurri were stunned by a clinical Warners Bay in their worst loss of the season last weekend. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Charlestown Azzurri seemingly have a good chance to atone for their worst result in two seasons of Northern NSW Football women's premier league.

