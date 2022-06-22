Charlestown Azzurri seemingly have a good chance to atone for their worst result in two seasons of Northern NSW Football women's premier league.
But coach Niko Papaspiropoulos is taking nothing for granted when they host last-placed New Lambton in round 13 this Sunday.
Azzurri were outclassed 10-1 by ladder leaders Warners Bay last weekend, a result which left them in fourth place and only one point ahead of fifth-placed Maitland as the competition approaches its third and final round.
It should be a change of pace against the Eagles, who Azzurri beat 8-0 less than two weeks ago, but Papaspiropoulos is not taking any side lightly after a performance against the Panthers that "was hard to watch".
"This is obviously a setback and there's things to fix," Papaspiropoulos said.
"The girls know that themselves after that. You've got to obviously look at that and make sure we improve. We can't have another performance like that. They're aware of that, regardless of the opposition.
"We look to see what we need to fix as a coaching staff to provide to the players because we always look at ourselves before the players.
"The players themselves obviously need to step up, so we collectively look at everything and we as coaches have to do our part and see what we can do. And then the players have to do their part and obviously take a bit of responsibility, take a little bit of initiative and make sure it doesn't happen again."
