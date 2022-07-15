Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Newcastle University's Global Centre for Environmental Remediation head Professor Ravi Naidu says NSW government bond system holds less than half of what is needed to rehabilitate Hunter mines

Donna Page
By Donna Page
July 15 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SHORTFALL: Cooperative Research Centre for Contamination Assessment and Remediation of the Environment chief executive Professor Ravi Naidu estimates government-held bonds would not cover half the cost of mine site rehabilitation.

When major coal mine projects fail or close without notice, they often leave a path of destruction.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.